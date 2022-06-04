Attending a school in Edamalakkudy is no easy task

With the decision to phase out single-teacher schools that functioned in remote forest settlements from this academic year onwards, the only tribal grama panchayat of Edamalakkudy in Idukki faces a crisis, with several parents restraining from sending their wards through the deep forests to reach the only lower primary school (LPS) at Societykudy, where the panchayat headquarters is located.

The grama panchayat was carved out exclusively for the Muthuvan community in 2010 and its camp office functions at Devikulam due to its remoteness and lack of communication networks in the 22 settlements spread over a wide area in the Munnar Forest Division. The closure of four single-teacher schools, or multi-grade learning centres (MGLCs), has a negative impact as there are only limited facilities at the LPS for the students to stay there.

The grama panchayat office building at Edamalakkudy inside the Munnar Forest Division in Idukki. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

According to an official of the grama panchayat, the four MGLCs that were closed functioned in remote settlements. The teachers of these schools were relocated. With this, the future of nearly 70 students at Mulakuthara, Kavakkatukudy, Kandathikudy and Sheddukudy hangs in the balance.

Sources said these settlements are far away from Societykudy, and the remotest one needed a four-hour trek to reach the school. It is impractical for the parents to take their wards through the forests every day to reach the school. At the hostel attached to the only LPS at Societykudy, there is facility for accommodating only 15 students. However, 25 students have already been accommodated there.

“It is not possible to send the tiny tots to some other residential school and a decision on the students from remote settlements is awaited from the grama panchayat,’‘ said a resident of Sheddukudy.

The three retained MGLCs at Edamalakkudy are at Idaliparakudy, Parappayar and Meenkuthikudy. These MGLCs are nearer to Societykudy, though they have more students.

A settlement at Edamalakkudy inside the Munnar Forest Division in Idukki. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

According to A.P. Usman, State president, Single Teacher School Association, there should have been some study on the situation in remote settlements before the decision on closing down the schools were taken. If the children were not persuaded to attend schools, the chances of them remaining at the settlements were high, he said.

In the Edamalakkudy panchayat, where literacy is the lowest in the district, the decision may have far-reaching effects, added Mr. Usman.

Compared to other forest settlements, some of them in Edamalakkudy has no proper pathway on the hilly tract. The children covering long distance in such a situation is not practical, said parents.