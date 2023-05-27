Attempts being made to defame State with films like The Kerala Story : Ram Puniyani

May 27, 2023 08:14 pm | Updated 08:14 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Lauding Kerala as a real role model State for the country, academician and activist Ram Puniyani said that attempts are being made to defame the State with even films being made for this purpose.

He was speaking after inaugurating the 60th State Conference of the Kerala NGO Union here on Saturday.

“Today, Kerala is the State which shows a torch to the whole country as to what path to follow. Here, people from various religions and atheists live in peace and harmony, and keep off the communal forces which divide the society. But, just to defame the State, they are trying to make films like ‘Kerala Story’. At the root of all this is a type of politics which incites the emotions to create hatred against other communities,” he said.

He said that it has to be ensured that the hatred that is being generated should be countered logically.

“All these films and propaganda are aimed at generating hatred, which is done through misconstruction of facts. This hatred is used to orchestrate violence by people who stand to benefit from it. Hindutva nationalism did not drop from heaven. It came from the socially declining classes of landlords and priests, who were uncomfortable with the oppressed classes getting modern education and rising up,” said Mr.Puniyani.

On the first day of the conference, the NGO Union State council unanimously passed a resolution regarding the merger of Kerala Municipal and Corporation Staff Union (KMCSU) into the union. A total of 85 delegates representing 4,375 KMCSU members took part in the merger meet. The merger also comes in the background of the formation of local self-government common services last year, a longtime demand of municipal-corporation staff, following which municipal employees also became part of government services. The meeting also elected M.V.Sasidharan as the State President, M.A.Ajith Kumar as the General Secretary and V.K.Sheeja as the treasurer of the union.

