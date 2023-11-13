Attempts are being made to disparage Kerala’s achievements at national level: CM

November 13, 2023 08:59 pm | Updated 08:59 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

There are organised attempts in the country to discredit Kerala’s social and cultural achievements and deliberate campaigns to disparage the State at the national level, including through some propaganda movies, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has said.

He was inaugurating the State leadership convention of Kerala Navodhana Samithi here on Monday.

“Some contemporary events in the State are enough to make anyone apprehensive. As soon as the news of the Kalamassery bomb blasts broke out, there were attempts to communalise the incident and to incite communal passions. Though these attempts initially came from within the State, the people stood together to resist such ideas. Even the leaders of the reformation movement were made scapegoats as part of the communal campaigns. People should be able to recognise and reject these,” Mr. Vijayan said.

‘False narrative’

Popular and reformist movements put Kerala on the world map. But there are attempts now to disparage this progress of the State. There are campaigns to make it look as though the nation’s history belong to a separate section of the society. The real history is being kept under wraps while a false narrative is being pushed. It is very difficult for a progressive society to accept this and move on, Mr. Vijayan said.

Many nations which started reformation movements are now dealing with communal conflicts and hate because they did not sustain the reformation movement or the values. Hence, it is important that the values and ethos of reformation are held closer in contemporary times, Mr. Vijayan said.

He said that a committee has been set up to look into the requests put up by member organisations in the Navodhana Samrakshana Samithi. The committee, chaired by the Additional Chief Secretary (SC/ST Dept), has the SC/ST Special Secretary and Directors of the SC and ST departments. The committee has been directed to scrutinise the requests and give its recommendations to the government in a time-bound manner.

Former MP K. Somaprasad presided over the function

