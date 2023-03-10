ADVERTISEMENT

Attempted murder: youth held

March 10, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Kazhakuttam police on Thursday arrested a 28-year-old youth in a case of attempted murder in Menamkulam. The accused has been identified as Vivek, alias Appus, of Pallithura. On Sunday last, Vivek manhandled Sreejith, of Pallithura. After the attack, Vivek went into hiding. He was arrested by a team led by Kazhakuttam station house officer Praveen J.S. Vivek is an accused in a POCSO case registered in Thumba police station. He has other cases of violence against women and assault registered against him, the police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US