Attempted murder: youth held

March 10, 2023 11:33 pm | Updated 11:33 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The Kazhakuttam police on Thursday arrested a 28-year-old youth in a case of attempted murder in Menamkulam. The accused has been identified as Vivek, alias Appus, of Pallithura. On Sunday last, Vivek manhandled Sreejith, of Pallithura. After the attack, Vivek went into hiding. He was arrested by a team led by Kazhakuttam station house officer Praveen J.S. Vivek is an accused in a POCSO case registered in Thumba police station. He has other cases of violence against women and assault registered against him, the police said.

