Customs Air Intelligence Unit at the Kochi airport foiled an attempt by a passenger to smuggle in 466.50 g of gold valued at around at ₹30.34 lakh.

Naushad, a passenger from Doha who reached the airport via Dubai, was intercepted at the exit gate. The ensuing detailed examination resulted in the recovery of 8 gold chains totally weighing 466.5 g concealed inside the sole of the shoes.

Further investigation is under way.