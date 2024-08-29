ADVERTISEMENT

Attempt to overthrow UDF in Kottayam municipality fails yet again

Published - August 29, 2024 07:55 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

No-confidence motions against chairperson, vice-chairman dismissed due to lack of quorum after BJP and UDF members abstain from council meeting

The Hindu Bureau

The Kottayam municipality on Thursday witnessed yet another attempt by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) to unseat the United Democratic Front (UDF) from power falling flat, as no-confidence motions against the chairperson and vice-chairman were dismissed due to lack of quorum.

This outcome was the result of the members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the UDF abstaining from the council meeting. No single party holds an absolute majority in the municipality.

Financial mismanagement

The LDF had issued a notice for no-confidence motion, citing financial mismanagement by the ruling council in the wake of a pension fund scam involving a former employee. However, only 22 LDF members out of the 52-member council attended the meeting on Thursday. Both the UDF and the LDF have 22 members each and the BJP has eight.

This marks the third time a no-confidence motion has been brought against the ruling council in the past four years. Although the first attempt in 2021 was successful, the UDF returned to power through a draw of lots. The BJP abstained from the subsequent no-confidence motions.

‘BJP aiding graft’

Meanwhile, the LDF has accused the BJP of enabling fraud and corruption within the UDF ruling committee.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State committee member K. Anilkumar alleged in a statement that the BJP’s opposition to the no-confidence motion suggested an alliance with the UDF. “Just two weeks ago, the BJP protested vigorously in front of the Kottayam municipal council, demanding an end to fraud, corruption, and mismanagement of funds under the UDF administration,” he said.

