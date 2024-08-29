GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Attempt to overthrow UDF in Kottayam municipality fails yet again

No-confidence motions against chairperson, vice-chairman dismissed due to lack of quorum after BJP and UDF members abstain from council meeting

Published - August 29, 2024 07:55 pm IST - KOTTAYAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Kottayam municipality on Thursday witnessed yet another attempt by the Left Democratic Front (LDF) to unseat the United Democratic Front (UDF) from power falling flat, as no-confidence motions against the chairperson and vice-chairman were dismissed due to lack of quorum.

This outcome was the result of the members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the UDF abstaining from the council meeting. No single party holds an absolute majority in the municipality.

Financial mismanagement

The LDF had issued a notice for no-confidence motion, citing financial mismanagement by the ruling council in the wake of a pension fund scam involving a former employee. However, only 22 LDF members out of the 52-member council attended the meeting on Thursday. Both the UDF and the LDF have 22 members each and the BJP has eight.

This marks the third time a no-confidence motion has been brought against the ruling council in the past four years. Although the first attempt in 2021 was successful, the UDF returned to power through a draw of lots. The BJP abstained from the subsequent no-confidence motions.

‘BJP aiding graft’

Meanwhile, the LDF has accused the BJP of enabling fraud and corruption within the UDF ruling committee.

Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] State committee member K. Anilkumar alleged in a statement that the BJP’s opposition to the no-confidence motion suggested an alliance with the UDF. “Just two weeks ago, the BJP protested vigorously in front of the Kottayam municipal council, demanding an end to fraud, corruption, and mismanagement of funds under the UDF administration,” he said.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.