Attempt to kill woman by pushing out of running car: man held
Woman, who sustained critical head injury, admitted to hospital
The police arrested a man who tried to kill a woman by pushing her from a running car in Kunnamkulam on Wednesday.
Arshad of Kaveedu has been arrested for attempting to kill Pratheeksha of Munambam on Pattambi road, Kunnamkulam. The 22-year-old woman has been admitted to Thrissur Government Medical College Hospital with critical head injury.
People tried to stop a running car on the Pattambi road on Wednesday morning after they found a woman hanging from its door. The woman fell onto the road when the car stopped suddenly. The youth sped away from the scene while people were trying to help the injured woman from the road. The police later arrested Arshad.
The woman, who was in love with Arshad, has been living with him for some time. She was already married and had two children. It is reported that arguments over their wedding led to the murder attempt. It is also reported that Arshad was a drug addict.
