Attempt to burn plastic stickers in train: Maharashtra-native held

June 05, 2023 09:23 pm | Updated 09:23 pm IST - Kozhikode

Youth found mentally unstable during preliminary interrogation

The Hindu Bureau

The Government Railway Police on Monday took into custody a Maharashtra native who allegedly attempted to burn plastic stickers inside the compartment of Kannur-Ernakulam Intercity Express.

The 20-year-old youth who made the attempt when the train left the Koyilandy station was overpowered by a group of passengers and handed over to the Railway Protection Force (RPF). He reportedly used the torn cautionary stickers from the compartment. 

According to the railway police, the youth was found mentally unstable during preliminary interrogation. Intelligence Bureau officers were also present to check his whereabouts, they said.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Kozhikode city) E.K. Baiju confirmed that there was nothing to be scared of in the latest incident. “We have confirmed that the man is mentally unstable and it was not a planned attack,” he told The Hindu.

The passengers who overpowered the man by around 2.30 p.m. were panicky in the wake of the two recent incidents of train arson in the northern Kerala region. The RPF too responded quickly following the passengers’ complaint.   

