Attappady tribespeople rally for forestland

A group of Adivasis from Attappady has raised a banner of protest against the Forest Department for divesting them of the land they lived in.

“We are being evicted from our land on which we had title-deeds even before 1977,” said 59-year-old Ponnimani from Agali.

The tribespeople reached the town here on Wednesday demanding that a solution be found to their land issues at the forest adalat to be held at the Chief Forest Conservator’s Office on September 20.

Rallying under the Kerala Karshaka Samrakshana Association (KKSA), the tribespeople said that the Forest Department was acting against the assurance given by Forests Minister K. Raju in the Assembly.

Mr. Raju, in reply to a question by P.C. George, MLA, had said that those who had land in the reserve forest area before January 1, 1977, would not be evicted from their land.

“Telling us to leave our land in the name of forest is inhuman. We are the Adivasis of this land. Our forefathers lived here. We have been living here since our birth. We will not let anyone take away our land,” chorused Ponnimani and Chelli.

Raymont Antony, secretary of the association, said that the Forest Tribunal had given them their land, but the Forest Department did not allow them to occupy it.

Stop harassment

The association demanded that the Forest authorities stop harassing the Adivasis in the name of encroachments.

It demanded that the forest adalat consider the land issues being faced by the tribals.