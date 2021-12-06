Attappady tribal hospital chief blames Kerala government for ignoring plea for funds

PALAKKAD

06 December 2021

Dr. R. Prabhudas alleges that the hospital management committee members turned against him after he thwarted a bribery deal they had demanded

Attappady’s Government Tribal Specialty Hospital superintendent R. Prabhudas on Monday came out against the hospital management committee for allegedly misguiding the government against him.

Dr. Prabhudas alleged that the committee members turned against him after he thwarted a bribery deal they had demanded. The committee members had asked for bribes for passing various Bills, he said.

Those who accompanied Minister for Health, Women and Child Veena George during her recent visit to Attappady hamlets had sought the bribes, said Dr. Prabhudas, adding that he would never permit anyone to take bribes or kickbacks.

Open to inquiry

Dr. Prabhudas said he was ready to face any inquiry, and would prefer an investigation by the Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau. The Health authorities had ignored his repeated requests to make the ward for women and children functional at the hospital. He had written to the government twice demanding funds for the ward, he said.

Dr. Prabhudas had also asked for funds for a lift to be constructed for the ward on the hospital’s fourth floor in March this year. In September, he wrote to his higher-ups for other accessories, demanding that they release ₹32 lakh sanctioned by the National Health Mission.

He has blamed the State government for ignoring his letters. The ward could not be made functional as the government failed to release the funds, he added.