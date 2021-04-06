Attappady students lend a helping hand

Student Police Cadets of Government Higher Secondary School, Agali, bringing a physically challenged voter to a polling booth at Agali on Tuesday.

PALAKKAD

06 April 2021 19:52 IST

They help tribespeople and the physically challenged to cast their votes

The Student Police Cadets (SPC) and members of the Electoral Literacy Club of Government Higher Secondary School, Agali, lent a helping hand to several physically challenged persons and remote tribespeople to exercise their right to franchise on Tuesday.

The students played an active role not only in creating electoral awareness among the people of Attappady but also in bringing them to polling stations to cast their votes.

Apart from the physically challenged persons, senior citizens were also given a helping hand by the students. The student groups brought some senior citizens of Pudur, Agali and Sholayur panchayats to polling booths and took them back to their homes after voting.

Ahead of the elections, the students had reached the homes of the differently abled persons and senior citizens. When some chose to make use of the postal ballot facility for absentee voters offered by the Election Commission, some others insisted that they vote in a polling booth to “feel and enjoy the process of voting.”

The students helped those who could not make it to the polling stations on their own. During the Lok Sabha election of 2019, the students could raise the polling percentage in Attappady by 14%. “It was a creditable achievement for our children. The good work they are engaged in will go on. I am sure we have an increased polling percentage this time as well,” said Electoral Literacy Club nodal officer T. Satyan.