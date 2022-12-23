Attappady schoolchildren get a taste of the art of filmmaking

December 23, 2022 09:09 pm | Updated 09:09 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The students of the Government Vocational Higher Secondary School at Agali, Attappady, took part in a short filmmaking competition organised last week by the school’s Indywood Film Club.

The competition took the children’s film experience to a higher level with the promoters of the school’s education theatre offering them to conduct a national children’s film festival at Attappady.

The modern education theatre sponsored by Sohan Roy, head of Aries Group of Companies, provided the perfect platform for the children to watch their little movie creations with great sound.

It was the first time that the school, where majority are children from tribal families, witnessed a short filmmaking competition. The films the children made portrayed different places of Attappady, including various hamlets, schools, shops, spiritual centres, police station, as well as the scenic beauty of the Attappady hills.

“We wanted to expose the children to different spheres of cinema. This was a great beginning. And the results were amazing,” said Sindhu A.V., the teacher who coordinated the programme. She said that the theatre at the school was being used not only for offering film classes, but also for career guidance and other programmes with audio-visual support.

Students from Class 5 to the higher secondary took part in the short film competition. The contest focused on drug abuse and Children’s Day.

The announcement of results also gave the children a taste of the excitement seen in film awards. Theruvile Pookkal, scripted and directed by Class 7 student Abhinav Thomas, was adjudged the best short film. Mohammed Risal won the best actor award for his role in the same film.

Class 7 students Adin, Shaiju and Abhijith won the best cinematography award for the film Uyarangalilekku.

Ludhia Maria, who scripted the short film Lahari, won the award for the best script. Sneha bagged the best actress award for her role in Venda Guys. Kalainan won the best editor award for the same movie.

Ayush Baiju bagged the best director award for the film Kaikorkkam Laharikkethire.

Principal-in-charge Anil Kumar inaugurated the award distribution function. Aries Group project manager Arun Karavalur gave away the awards. Indywood Film Club convener Faisal presided over the function.

Teachers Sisily Sebastian, Nisha Sherin, and Divya gave away the certificates. Ms. Sindhu welcomed the gathering and Film Club member Moulika proposed the vote of thanks.