Attappady school Principal suspended for funds fraud

The government suspended the Principal of Government Vocational Higher Secondary School, Kottathara, Agali, for illegally

collecting about ₹10 lakh from tribal students of Attappady. The Vigilance and Anti Corruption Bureau (VACB) had recommended action against Principal D. Hemalata after it found her guilty of misappropriation of funds.

General Education Secretary A. Shajahan issued the order to suspend the Principal, saying that she had connived in misuse of government funds and that her continuance in office would hamper the development of the school.

The school Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) met on Friday and decided to fight the charges levelled against Ms. Hemalata. The PTA denied the charges of misappropriation, and said that the principal was a victim of false charges.

VACB inspector V. Krishnankutty had conducted a three-round investigation into the allegations of fund misappropriation in 2018, and found the principal guilty along with the PTA president, district educational officer and assistant educational officer.

The Vigilance inquiry found that the principal had collected about ₹10 lakh from the students by way of PTA fund, school development fund, terminal examination fees and fee for identity tags between June and October, 2017. This fund-raising was illegal as the government did not permit collection of any funds from students, particularly Adivasi students.

The investigation found that ₹9,569 was collected from the Adivasi students living under the care of the Mahila Samakhya Yojana. It was also found that receipt books had been printed without the permission of the PTA, and that there was no accountability in the number of receipt books printed. The funds of PTA and school development were improperly found to have been registered since December 23, 2016.

The Vigilance also found that the PTA president had illegally spent ₹2.62 lakh, and that the Principal had illegally deposited the funds in her own account instead of a joint account as suggested by the government.

The government has viewed the connivance of Ms. Hemalata in the misappropriation of funds seriously and initiated strong action against her by placing her under suspension with immediate effect.