Attappady Madhu lynching case | Court revokes bail of 12 accused

The Hindu Bureau August 20, 2022 16:06 IST

The SC/ST Special Court at Mannarkkad trying the Attappady Madhu lynching case revoked the bail of the 12 accused on August 20. The court cancelled the bail given to the 12 accused following a request by the prosecution, claiming that the accused had influenced the witnesses. As many as 13 witnesses have turned hostile after the court started the trial on June 8 this year. The court had suspended the trial on August 10 when the prosecution raised a demand for the cancellation of the bail given to the accused. Madhu's family as well as the prosecution had raised concerns over getting conviction in the case as witnesses started turning hostile one by one. The court found that the witnesses had been influenced by the accused.



