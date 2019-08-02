Attappady health scheme to cover more

Minister for Cooperation, Tourism and Devaswom Kadakampally Surendran has said the Comprehensive Health Care Scheme of Attappady being implemented jointly by the Department of Cooperation and EMS Cooperative Hospital, Perinthalmanna, will be extended to further areas.

Inaugurating the scheme’s first anniversary and the first social audit at Agali, Attappady, on Friday, the Minister described the scheme as the finest example of social commitment by the cooperative sector.

Apart from offering specialised medical care to a large number of Adivasis, as many as 26 infants that weighed below two kg were saved by making use of the advanced facilities available at EMS Cooperative Hospital.

The Minister said hospitals in the cooperative sector could play a significant role to prevent the exploitation taking place in the medical field.

The scheme, launched in June 2018, had brought about a visible improvement to the general health of the Adivasis living in 192 hamlets of Attappady.

Specialty treatment

As many as 3,573 patients from Attappady were given specialty treatment at EMS Hospital last year.

“There was a time when the Adivasis of Attappady reaching the hospital felt like a fish out of water. Most of them used to leave hospital before getting formal discharge. But now the situation is different. The project has brought about a major change,” said A. Mohammed, chairman of EMS Hospital.

He said several specialty treatments such as heart surgery, angioplasty, knee and hip replacement surgery, and neurosurgery were offered in the first year.

“On an average, 15 inpatients and 10 outpatients are reaching EMS Hospital every day from Attappady,” said Dr. Mohammed.

The patients and their caregivers were not only being given better treatment, they were made to feel at home at te hospital as part of the scheme, said project nodal officer M. Abdul Naser.

The hospital offers treatment as well as a daily allowance of ₹200 for the tribal people.

The hospital had conducted eight training camps for its staff as part of implementing the project. Awareness programmes about mother and child care were conducted at 23 hamlets in Agali, Puthur, and Sholayur grama panchayats of Attappady. A sum of ₹3.70 crore was spent for the project in the first year. When 100 children had received special care at the paediatric department, 69 persons got cardiac care at EMS Hospital.

When 74 persons were given specialist care in general medicine, 66 patients were treated at neurology department, 63 at orthopaedic department, 61 at neurosurgery, and 41 at pulmonology department.

N. Shamsuddin, MLA, presided over the function. Registrar for Cooperative Societies P.K. Jayasree felicitated those who contributed for the scheme’s success.

Social audit

Social audit director Abi Geroge presented the first year’s social audit. Ottappalam Sub-Collector Geromic George, EMS Cooperative Hospital chairman A. Mohammed, general manager M. Abdul Nassar, Attappady lock panchayat president Easwari Resan, and District Panchayat member C. Radhakrishnan and spoke.