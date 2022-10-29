Attappady ghat road to be renovated in three phases

The 8-km stretch from Mannarkkad to Chinnathadakam will be in the first phase, the second phase will cover 11 km, and the remaining 33.6-km stretch will be taken up in the third phase

Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohammed Riyas has asked the PWD chief engineer to prepare an action plan for the renovation of the Attappady ghat road.

Mr. Riyas sought the action plan after a review meeting held at Attappady on Saturday.

The 52.6-km road will be renovated in three phases. He said there would be a timeline for each phase, and the work would be directly supervised by the chief engineer, roads division. He said his office would keep track of the work.

The PWD secretary will visit Attappady after two weeks to review the progress of the work. Mr. Riyas said the road to Attappady would be repaired completely by the beginning of 2025.

The eight-km stretch from Mannarkkad to Chinnathadakam will be in the first phase, and it will be done on a war-footing. The second phase will cover 11 km, and its estimate will be done by November 15.

The remaining 33.6-km stretch will be taken up in the third phase. Mr. Riyas said that funds would be sought from the Kerala Infrastructure and Investment Fund Board (KIIFB).

Patch work of the entire stretch will be completed by December 31. Mr. Riyas said that the chief engineer would shift his focus on this road.

Mr. Riyas visited the ninth hairpin curve at the ghat road, which had been damaged badly. He said that the climate change the State was witnessing should be taken into consideration when approaching the construction of any roads.

N. Shamsuddeen, MLA, Attappady block panchayat president Maruti Suresh, Agali panchayat president Ambika Lakshman, Sholayur panchayat president P. Ramamurthy, Pudur panchayat president Jyoti Anil Kumar, district panchayat member P.S. Neetu, leaders of different political parties, and several engineers of the PWD, attended the meeting.