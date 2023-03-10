ADVERTISEMENT

Attappady entrepreneur bags maiden Woman Celebrity in Rural Life Award

March 10, 2023 05:30 pm | Updated 05:30 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Lakshmi and her friends started the umbrella making unit under the banner of a tribal collective named Thambu at Attappady in 2015 in the wake of a series of infant deaths in 2013-14

The Hindu Bureau

Lakshmi Unnikrishnan receives the Woman Celebrity in Rural Life Award at a function held at Madurai. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Lakshmi Unnikrishnan, Attappady’s tribal activist who coordinates an umbrella making unit named Karthumbi under the banner of the Thambu, has won the maiden Woman Celebrity in Rural Life Award given jointly by Geneva-based Women’s World Summit Foundation (WWSF) and the Ekta Mahila Manch. The award was instituted for promoting women empowerment at national level.

Lakshmi and her friends started the umbrella making unit under the banner of a tribal collective named Thambu at Attappady in 2015 in the wake of a series of infant deaths in the tribal belt in 2013-14.

The umbrellas were sold among the employees of BPCL, Infopark, Technopark, and Reserve Bank of India in Kochi. Employees in certain government departments and people’s representatives of Attappady promoted the sale of umbrellas, helping the tribal women get more than ₹50 lakh by way of wages.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A member of the Irula tribal community, Lakshmi was credited for the achievement made by Thambu’s Karthumbi umbrella brand. She received the award at a function held the other day at the Centre for Experiencing Socio-Cultural Interaction (CESCI), Madurai.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US