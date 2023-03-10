Attappady entrepreneur bags maiden Woman Celebrity in Rural Life Award

March 10, 2023 05:30 pm | Updated 05:30 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Lakshmi Unnikrishnan, Attappady’s tribal activist who coordinates an umbrella making unit named Karthumbi under the banner of the Thambu, has won the maiden Woman Celebrity in Rural Life Award given jointly by Geneva-based Women’s World Summit Foundation (WWSF) and the Ekta Mahila Manch. The award was instituted for promoting women empowerment at national level.

Lakshmi and her friends started the umbrella making unit under the banner of a tribal collective named Thambu at Attappady in 2015 in the wake of a series of infant deaths in the tribal belt in 2013-14.

The umbrellas were sold among the employees of BPCL, Infopark, Technopark, and Reserve Bank of India in Kochi. Employees in certain government departments and people’s representatives of Attappady promoted the sale of umbrellas, helping the tribal women get more than ₹50 lakh by way of wages.

A member of the Irula tribal community, Lakshmi was credited for the achievement made by Thambu’s Karthumbi umbrella brand. She received the award at a function held the other day at the Centre for Experiencing Socio-Cultural Interaction (CESCI), Madurai.