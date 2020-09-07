Attappady CPI leader joins Cong

PALAKKAD

07 September 2020 22:53 IST

Easwary Resan, CPI leader at Attappady, quit the party and joined the Congress on Monday. She also quit her membership in the Attappady block panchayat council.

Ms. Resan was the first woman block panchayat president in the State. She had been a member of the CPI State council, All India Adivasi Maha general secretary, Attappady block panchayat president, and district panchayat member.

District Congress Committee president V.K. Sreekandan, MP, offered her the Congress membership.

Advertising

Advertising