Attappady court opening on January 6

January 05, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The newly set up Munsif Magistrate Court in Attappady will start functioning from Saturday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the court through online mode. Minister for Power K. Krishnankutty will be the chief guest at a function to be held at Agali.

High Court Judge in charge of Palakkad judicial district Dinesh Kumar Sing will unveil a plaque. He will also deliver the keynote address. Public Works department building division executive engineer C. Rajesh Chandran will present a report.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Ananthakrishna Navada, Chief Judicial Magistrate V. Sreeja, V.K. Sreekandan, MP, N. Samsudheen, MLA, district panchayat president K. Binumol, Agali block panchayat president Maruti Murugan, District Collector S. Chitra, and District Police Chief R. Anand will attend the function.