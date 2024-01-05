GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Attappady court opening on January 6

January 05, 2024 08:27 pm | Updated 08:28 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

The newly set up Munsif Magistrate Court in Attappady will start functioning from Saturday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the court through online mode. Minister for Power K. Krishnankutty will be the chief guest at a function to be held at Agali.

High Court Judge in charge of Palakkad judicial district Dinesh Kumar Sing will unveil a plaque. He will also deliver the keynote address. Public Works department building division executive engineer C. Rajesh Chandran will present a report.

Principal District and Sessions Judge Ananthakrishna Navada, Chief Judicial Magistrate V. Sreeja, V.K. Sreekandan, MP, N. Samsudheen, MLA, district panchayat president K. Binumol, Agali block panchayat president Maruti Murugan, District Collector S. Chitra, and District Police Chief R. Anand will attend the function.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.