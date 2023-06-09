Attappady college Principal files complaint against Vidya

June 09, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - PALAKKAD

Lalimol Varghese, Principal of Government College, Attappady, has filed a police complaint against former Student Federation of India (SFI) leader K. Vidya, who is facing allegations of forgery.

Ms. Vidya had reportedly forged a document certifying that she had worked at Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, as a guest lecturer.

Demanding a detailed investigation, the Principal said in her complaint that the certificate furnished by Ms. Vidya during her interview at the college on June 2 was not bona fide.

The police visited the college campus at Attappady on Friday and began their investigation.

Meanwhile, an FIR registered at Ernakulam Central Police Station against Ms. Vidya was transferred to the Agali police station. The college where Ms. Vidya submitted the forged certificate is under the Agali police station limit.

