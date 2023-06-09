ADVERTISEMENT

Attappady college Principal files complaint against Vidya

June 09, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:08 pm IST - PALAKKAD

The Hindu Bureau

Lalimol Varghese, Principal of Government College, Attappady, has filed a police complaint against former Student Federation of India (SFI) leader K. Vidya, who is facing allegations of forgery.

Ms. Vidya had reportedly forged a document certifying that she had worked at Maharaja’s College, Ernakulam, as a guest lecturer.

Demanding a detailed investigation, the Principal said in her complaint that the certificate furnished by Ms. Vidya during her interview at the college on June 2 was not bona fide.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The police visited the college campus at Attappady on Friday and began their investigation.

Meanwhile, an FIR registered at Ernakulam Central Police Station against Ms. Vidya was transferred to the Agali police station. The college where Ms. Vidya submitted the forged certificate is under the Agali police station limit.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US