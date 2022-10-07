Attakulangara junction flyover land acquisition activities begin

The Hindu Bureau THIRUVANANTHAPURAM
October 07, 2022 19:31 IST

The preliminary activities ahead of the land acquisition for the flyover at Attakulangara Junction have begun.

Transport Minister Antony Raju on Friday visited Azhikotta Junction at Sreevaraham, the starting point of the flyover, which will end near the Ramachandran Textiles showroom at East Fort. Mr. Raju said that the 1,200-metre flyover would provide a lasting solution to the traffic woes at Attakulangara Junction.

The Roads and Bridges Development Corporation of Kerala (RBDCK) has the responsibility of the construction activities. The flyover is expected to be completed within three years, with land acquisition to be done over the next one-and-a-half years and construction activities after that.

Support our reporting.
An amount of ₹180 crore has been allocated from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) for the project, out of which around ₹100 crore will be set aside for land acquisition. Around 300 shops will have to be shifted for the purpose.

Mr. Raju said that the Union government has allocated ₹159 crore for the construction of a flyover at the busy Eenchakkal junction. He had earlier apprised the Union Road Transport and Highways Minister about the traffic issues at the junction.

