Attain unity in diversity by acquiaring knowledge: Governor

January 12, 2023 07:54 pm | Updated 07:54 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan has stressed the importance of acquiring knowledge to find unity in diversity.

He has expressed his opposition towards any attempts to impose one’s belief and ideals on others, even while every person has the freedom and right to stand firm by their beliefs.

He was speaking while inaugurating the International Youth Summit India 2023, jointly organised by the Nehru Yuva Kendra and the Indian Council for Cultural Relations here on Thursday on the occasion of National Youth Day and the country’s G-20 presidency. The National Youth Day was observed to mark the birth anniversary of Swami Vivekananda.

Vivekananda’s teachings

Elaborating on the teachings of Swami Vivekananda, Mr. Khan stressed his ideal that the purpose of life was not to attain happiness, but to gain knowledge. “The acquisition of knowledge is to find unity in the diversity of the world. Diversity is the law of nature and we must find unity in that diversity,” he said.

Many foreign students studying in the country attended the programme. The Governor appealed to them to become ambassadors of Indian culture when they return to their countries.

Transport Minister Antony Raju, who presided over the function, emphasised on the role of the youth in implementing sustainable development activities in the country. He added the State government had been working towards the objectives of the G-20 that had focussed on addressing the issue of pollution. The government’s decision to encourage the use of electric vehicles was part of such efforts, he said.

Mayor of Missouri City, Texas, United States, Robin J. Elackatt; and global health trainer S.S. Lal were among those who participated at the function.