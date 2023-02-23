ADVERTISEMENT

Attack on YC, KSU leaders: Opposition leader demands action

February 23, 2023 09:27 pm | Updated 09:27 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

Leader of the Opposition V.D. Satheesan has demanded the immediate arrest of those who attacked Youth Congress (YC) and Kerala Students Union (KSU) leaders in Kollam on Wednesday. They should be booked under charges including attempt to murder. The high-level conspiracy behind the attack should also be investigated, he said in a statement on Thursday. “Youth Congress State secretary Vishnu Sunil Pandalam and others were attacked by a group led by the district secretary of the Democratic Youth Federation of India. The provocation for the attack was Vishnu’s complaint against Kerala State Youth Commission chairperson Chintha Jerome’s resort stay. Chintha Jerome also posted a picture of her along with those who led the attack as her WhatsApp status the same day. It is clear from this that the attack was planned and it is suspected that the Youth Commission chairperson is also involved in the conspiracy,” said the statement.

