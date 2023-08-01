HamberMenu
Attack on Vandana Das was intentional and accused was well aware of his actions: chargesheet

House surgeon stabbed to death at Kottarakara taluk hospital on May 10; accused has no symptoms of mental illness

August 01, 2023 08:35 pm | Updated 08:35 pm IST - KOLLAM

The Hindu Bureau

The attack on house surgeon Vandana Das at the Kottarakara taluk hospital on May 10 was intentional and the accused was well aware of his actions, according to the chargesheet filed before the Kottarakara Judicial Magistrate Court on Tuesday.

The 23 year old was stabbed to death by Sandeep, a school teacher who was taken to the taluk hospital for treatment by the Pooyapalli police. The chargesheet submitted by District Crime Branch Deputy Superintendent of Police (Dy.SP) M.M. Jose arraigned Sandeep for murder and said he exhibited no symptoms of mental illness.

The document that runs over 1,000 pages includes statements of 136 witnesses, CCTV footage and scientific evidence. According to the post-mortem examination report, Vandana Das was stabbed multiple times and the cause of death was internal organ damage due to wounds inflicted on the chest. While her blood on Sandeep’s clothing is an important scientific evidence, the investigation team had collected statements from the hospital staff, patients, bystanders and others who were attacked by the accused, including law enforcers.

Kollam Principal Sessions Court had earlier denied bail to Sandeep considering the possibility of influencing and intimidating the witnesses and repeating the crime.

