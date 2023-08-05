Teacher accused of Vandana Das’s murder dismissed from service

August 05, 2023 09:18 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

G. Sandeep, a teacher who is the accused in the murder of Vandana Das, a house surgeon at Kottarakara taluk hospital, has been dismissed from service.

Minister for General Education V. Sivankutty told mediapersons on Friday that an order had been issued finding Sandeep ineligible for future appointments as per Kerala Education Rules Chapter 14 A Rule 65 and dismissed from service. The Kundara Assistant Education Officer in his capacity as ad hoc manager issued the order.

Sandeep who was employed at Vilangara Upper Primary School had lost his post and was working as a protected teacher at Nedumpana Upper Primary School, an aided institution in Kollam. His actions, after he was taken into custody by the police and taken to the Kottarakara taluk hospital where he attacked and allegedly stabbed to death Vandana, were contrary to the conduct rules of a model teacher and had disgraced the entire teaching community, it was found.

Sandeep had been served a chargesheet in reply to which he accepted that he had committed the crime. On the basis of his reply, the Kottarakara District Education Officer was tasked with conducting a department-level investigation.

The report submitted by the investigating official observed that Sandeep was an alcoholic and had sought treatment at a deaddiction centre. His actions in the hospital were shocking and an indelible stain on the General Education department. Sandeep was then issued a show-cause notice but his reply had inconsistencies and was an attempt to defend his actions. No defense of Sandeep was found acceptable, the Minister said.

Meanwhile, the Kerala Government Medical Officers’ Association welcomed the decision of the General Education to dismiss Sandeep from service. A teacher should be guiding children on the path of right. However, Sandeep’s alleged involvement in the stabbing of Vandana had shocked everyone, a statement from the association said.

There was no doubt that strict action in cases of attacks on hospital staff would prevent recurrence of such incidents. Besides legal action, ensuring department-level action without delay in cases that were found to be genuine was commendable, the statement said.