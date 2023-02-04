Attack on students in Kozhikode: search on for local gang

February 04, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - Kozhikode

Around 10 college students sustained injuries in an alleged daylight attack by a local gang following a squabble over vehicle parking at Kallanthode near Chathamangalam in Kozhikode district on Friday. One student sustained minor hack injuries on his hand.

The students of MES College, Kallanthode, who were admitted to the Mukkom Community Health Centre said a local resident had slapped one of them objecting to parking of a two-wheeler along the road. When the students questioned him, he emerged with other residents with a sharp weapon and attacked them too, they said.

Meanwhile, the Kunnamangalam police said no student sustained grave injuries in the incident. “We have registered a case against the suspects and search is on for them,” they added.