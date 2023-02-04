ADVERTISEMENT

Attack on students in Kozhikode: search on for local gang

February 04, 2023 10:09 pm | Updated 10:09 pm IST - Kozhikode

The clash broke out at Kallanthode on Friday following a squabble over two-wheeler parking

The Hindu Bureau

Around 10 college students sustained injuries in an alleged daylight attack by a local gang following a squabble over vehicle parking at Kallanthode near Chathamangalam in Kozhikode district on Friday. One student sustained minor hack injuries on his hand.

The students of MES College, Kallanthode, who were admitted to the Mukkom Community Health Centre said a local resident had slapped one of them objecting to parking of a two-wheeler along the road. When the students questioned him, he emerged with other residents with a sharp weapon and attacked them too, they said.

Meanwhile, the Kunnamangalam police said no student sustained grave injuries in the incident. “We have registered a case against the suspects and search is on for them,” they added.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US