Attack on Student Police Cadets: three arrested

The Vithura police have arrested three men on the charge of assaulting Student Police Cadets and forest officials at the Peppara forest area on September 21.

The accused were identified as Udayakumar and Shiji Kesavan of Kottackakam, Aryanad, and Vijin of Vithura. They were arrested from Tamil Nadu where they were hiding out after the incident. Two other men accused in this case, Hari and Zakeer Hussain, were picked up on September 21 itself.

The cadets from Government High School, Kilimanoor, had been camping at the area. The men, who were allegedly drunk, had verbally abused and assaulted the students and the forest officials who were accompanying them.