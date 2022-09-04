Attack on security personnel: accused seek anticipatory bail

Police register case against 16 persons

Staff Reporter Kozhikode
September 04, 2022 21:32 IST

The seven people accused of attacking security personnel at the Government Medical College Hospital in Kozhikode have petitioned for anticipatory bail at the District Sessions Court. Amid allegations that the police are facilitating the accused to get bail, the Medical College Police have registered an FIR with K. Arun, State committee member and district secretary of Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI), as the prime accused. The other accused are K.M. Rajesh, Ashwin, Sajin, Nikhil Soman, Jithin Lal, and Mohammed Basheer.

The accused have been charged for attempt to murder, causing injury, attacking a public servant, and for attacking a person working in the health sector. The police have registered a case against 16 persons identifiable by the security personnel. Meanwhile, a case has been registered against Dinesh, a security guard, for manhandling a woman.

Dinesh and another security guard Sreelesh were seriously injured. Another security guard Ravindra Panikkar, who comes from the Dalit community, has filed a separate complaint against the accused for attacking him.

