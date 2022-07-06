Attack on Rahul’s office: 29 SFI activists get bail

The Chief Judicial Magistrate Court here on Wednesday granted bail to 29 SFI activists, who had allegedly vandalised the regional office of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, MP, here.

The office was reportedly attacked by a group of SFI activists on June 24 during a protest march taken out by the organisation to the MP’s office against Mr. Gandhi’s alleged apathy towards the plight of Wayanad residents threatened by the Supreme Court’s order to impose a buffer zone within one-kilometre radius of ecologically sensitive national parks and bird and wildlife sanctuaries.

The march turned violent in front of Mr. Gandhi’s office. The police had registered cases against 200 activists in connection with the incident. The SFI State committee had dismissed its district committee three days ago in connection with the incident.