Attack on police: two suspects nabbed in Kozhikode

The police on Friday (November 22) arrested two persons who were accused of attacking three police officers from the Nadakkavu police station during a night patrol in Kozhikode city. The suspects were identified as Thaivalappil Veetil Abdul Mubeer, 24, and Ansar, 23, both residents of Elathur. A car they reportedly used to flee from the spot was also impounded.

The three injured police officers — assistant sub inspector Shijith, senior civil police officers (CPOs) M. Naveen, and C. Ratheesh — were hospitalised following the incident.

According to the police, the patrol squad was attacked around 2 a.m. after enquiring about names and addresses of the two persons, who were reportedly found in suspicious circumstances near the Bevco outlet at Arayidathupalam. After an alleged heated argument and assault, the two suspects fled the scene in the car.

Senior CPO Naveen, who sustained grave injuries, was referred to the Government Medical College Hospital, Kozhikode. The other two officers were admitted to the General Hospital.

The Nadakkavu police said the suspects were charged under Sections 126 (2), 115 (2), 118 (1), 121 (1), 121 (2), 309 (6), and 324 (4) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. They also said there were no provocative actions on the part of the police officers.

The alleged involvement of the two in drug trafficking cases was also under investigation, they added.

