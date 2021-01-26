Kerala

Attack on police: prime accused held

The City police have arrested the main accused in the vandalism of a police jeep and attack on police officers at Thiruvallam a month ago.

The Thiruvallam police identified the accused as Ajith, alias Nandu, 20, of Muttakkad.

He is suspected to have led a 13-member gang that attacked a police team on December 24 in Shantipuram in Vandithadam.

The police were attacked when they had gone in pursuit of those involved in burglary of several shops in Manacaud and Kamaleswaram.

While 10 of the accused had been arrested earlier, Ajith has been in hiding. He was arrested on the basis of a tip-off received by R. Prathapan Nair, Assistant Commissioner, Fort.

