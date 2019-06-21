Attack on Nazeer: CPI(M) worker held

A Communist Party of India (Marxist) worker was arrested on Friday by a special team investigating the murder attempt on former CPI(M) leader C.O.T. Nazeer.

The police identified the arrested as N.K. Ragesh, former office secretary of the CPI(M)’s Thalassery area committee office. The police said he was a close friend of Kottiyur Santhosh, another accused in the case. He was arrested on the statement of Santhosh.

With his arrest, the total number of arrested in the case rose to eight.