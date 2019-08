The car used by Thalassery MLA A.N. Shamseer was taken into custody on Saturday by the investigation team probing the case of attempted murder of former Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader C.O.T. Nazeer.

The vehicle, with registration number KL 07 CD 6887, is registered in the name of Mr. Shamseer’s brother Shahir and is reportedly used by the MLA regularly. The vehicle was taken into custody on Saturday.