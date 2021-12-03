Attack on minorities: CPI(M) protest on Dec. 7

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) [CPI(M)] will organise protests on December 7 against the nationwide attacks unleashed by the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on minorities, CPI(M) State secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan has said.

Briefing the media on the decisions taken by the party State secretariat meeting on Friday, Mr. Balakrishnan said the central leaderships had called for nationwide protests in this regard. In Kerala, programmes would be organised by the party at the district and area level.

The RSS had been targeting Christians, Muslims, and Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes across the country. In the past nine months, more than 300 incidents of violence against Christian places of worship had been reported. Violence was being unleashed against minorities citing 'love jihad' and protection of cows, Mr. Balakrishnan said.

The late Fr. Stan Swamy, the Jesuit priest and activist who was jailed in connection with the Bhima Koregaon incident, remained a martyr of state-sponsored terror, Mr. Balakrishnan said.

Mr. Balakrishnan said the CPI(M) aimed at rallying secular forces and forging a united front against attempts by the RSS to create a religious state.