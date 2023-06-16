ADVERTISEMENT

Attack on media is to hide govt’s corruption: Chennithala

June 16, 2023 08:50 pm | Updated 08:51 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

The LDF government has been trying to silence the media to hide its corruption, senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala has alleged.

Addressing mediapersons here on Friday, he said the government had been slapping fake cases against mediapersons frequently.

“How journalists can function freely if conspiracy charges have been registered for reporting events. The threat of freedom of expression is the threat against democracy. The CPI(M) is bulldozing democracy. Huge conspiracy has been going on in the CPI(M) to hunt down the mediapersons,” Mr. Chennithala alleged.

How can CPI(M) State secretary M.V. Govindan declare that the Asianet reporter was part of a conspiracy, even before the investigation in the case was over, he asked.

The ruling party should be ready to accept brickbats along with bouquets, he added.

“The government should not think that it can do any kind of corruption by silencing the opposing voices. The cases against KPCC president and Opposition leader are evidence for CPI(M) ‘s vindictive politics.”

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan are functioning alike. Both unleash assault on the media. The CPI(M) national secretary, who slammed the media attack in Delhi, was mum in case of attack on press freedom in Kerala, he added.

The joint petition in the AI camera scam by Senior Congress leaders Ramesh Chennithala and V.D. Satheeshan will be submitted in the High Court on Monday.

