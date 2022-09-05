Attack on MCH security guards: IYC holds police responsible for delayed action

Protest march taken out to Kozhikode Medical College police station

The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) workers took out a march to the Kozhikode Medical College police station on Monday alleging “deliberate attempts” on the part of the police to protect Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) activists and their leaders who are accused of beating up three security guards and a media person who were on duty near the medical college hospital on August 31.

District Congress Committee president K. Praveenkumar who opened the march claimed that the State government was also adopting a stance in favour of the pro-CPI(M) attackers without condemning the crime.

“It is better if the police handover the keys of the station building to the Communist Party of India (Marxist) functionaries. The police are shamelessly acting in favour of the CPI(M) and the DYFI workers,” Mr. Praveenkumar alleged. He added that the police officers who probed the incident were paving way for the suspects’ easy escape.

The IYC workers who took part in the march said they were also ill-treated during the protest. IYC State general secretary M. Dhaneesh Lal sustained serious head injuries as the police reportedly used high-power water cannons to disperse the protesters. They also said that cases were registered against ten of their activists who were in the forefront of the protest.