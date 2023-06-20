Attack on fruit vendor: three arrested

June 20, 2023 09:30 pm | Updated 09:30 pm IST - Thiruvananthapuram

The police have arrested three men on the charge of attacking a fruit vendor at Muttathara.

The suspects were identified as Kiran aka Babukutta, 31, of Punchakkari; Jayaprakash, aka Kochukuttan, 30, of Muttathara ward; and Vishnu, aka Vichu and Japan Vishnu, 28, of Punchakkari; who attacked a fruit vendor near the Muttathara petrol pump after he spotted them taking fruits from his van and offered to give it to them after weighing it. They verbally abused the fruit vendor, threatened and assaulted him, and stabbed him with a knife. A friend of the vendor who tried to prevent the attack was also injured with a knife.

The third accused in the case registered at the Poonthura police station Sooraj, aka Appu, had been arrested recently and remanded in custody by the court.

