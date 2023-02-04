Attack on freedom of expression shows fear of governments, says South African playwright Brett Bailey 

February 04, 2023 09:00 pm | Updated 09:06 pm IST - Thrissur

Attacks on freedom of expression and censorship show the fear of governments, who fear people’s voices, says Brett Bailey, South African playwright, director, and designer.

“They do not want any narratives that criticise them and go against their interests. Freedom of expression is at risk in most parts of the world.” Samson, produced by Mr. Bailey’s theatre company Third World Bunfight, is the opening international play at the International Theatre Festival of Kerala.

“My theatre works are shaped by the intertwining of my unfolding inner reality and my interpretations of outer socio-political realities. Immigration, xenophobia, rampant capitalism, racism, and extremism are recurring themes of my works. I envisioned Samson as an avatar for the repressed rage of people, who have been trampled by expansionist forces for centuries,” he says.

The biblical story of Samson is a tale of humiliation, betrayal, revenge, and violence. In an era of intolerance and polarisation, a young man with a hero mission channels fury of his subjugated people and inflicts terror on their oppressors. Delilah, an ambivalent enemy agent, seduces and ritually castrates him. Brutal punishment in the detention spurs him to an act of suicidal devastation.

Samson uproots the popular biblical myth from its religious contest and transplants it to a dystopian contemporary landscape of unbridled capitalism, migration, xenophobia, racism and neo-liberal policies. It asks us to reflect on the historical injustices and repressed rage that so often underlie the ruthless acts of terror committed by marginalised, alienated men.

The play is a deeply moving music-theatre production, set to a rousing live electronic score composed by one of South Africa’s foremost musicians, Shane Cooper. The work features opera, choral vocals, tight ensemble work, and sweeping video scenography.

Speaking about the cultural atmosphere in South Africa, Cebolenkosi Zuma, who plays Samson in the play, points out that intimidations and discrimination still prevail in theatre and cultural sector in general in South Africa. “The traditional art forms of South Africa are dying. There is no effort to preserve them. They have been replaced by westernised culture. Racism is rife in every sector,” he says.

People hardly protest fearing the wrath of authorities. Many of the artistes have been pushed to abject poverty during the pandemic period and left the field. There was no support from the government to preserve theatre. Whatever the fund released by the government never reached the artists, he says.