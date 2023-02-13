ADVERTISEMENT

Attack on doctor, nurse: IMA demands action

February 13, 2023 12:25 am | Updated 12:25 am IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

The Hindu Bureau

The Indian Medical Association (IMA), Thiruvananthapuram chapter, has demanded urgent steps to arrest the persons responsible for assaulting a doctor and a nurse at a private hospital in Parassala on Friday night. The relatives of a patient attacked the staff without provocation, the IMA said in a statement. The patient, a pregnant woman requiring insulin, was provided care on time. But six persons including her relatives had ransacked the OP room and assaulted the doctor and nurse, according to the IMA. Attacks on hospital staff keep recurring as the accused are charged under minor sections and let off on bail, IMA (Thiruvananthapuram) president G. S. Vijayakrishnan and secretary A. Althaf said in a statement, urging the government to take serious note of such incidents.

