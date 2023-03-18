ADVERTISEMENT

Attack on doctor in Kozhikode: court dismisses bail pleas of accused

March 18, 2023 12:44 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The First Additional Sessions Court in Kozhikode on Friday dismissed the bail petitions of the arrested and the anticipatory bail petitions of those absconding following the attack on a doctor at Fathima Hospital in Kozhikode recently. Judge K.E. Salih rejected the anticipatory bail of the fourth accused, Salmanul Faris, husband of the woman who had lost her baby, and Mohammed Rashid, the fifth accused, who are absconding.

The court also dismissed the bail petitions of Saheer Faisal, Mohammed Ali, and Ashraf, who were remanded by the Judicial First Class Magistrate’s Court (I) earlier. Joju Syriac was the public prosecutor, while advocate M.A. Ashokan appeared for P.K. Ashokan, the cardiologist, who was allegedly attacked.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US