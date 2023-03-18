Attack on doctor in Kozhikode: court dismisses bail pleas of accused

March 18, 2023 12:44 am | Updated 12:44 am IST - Kozhikode

The First Additional Sessions Court in Kozhikode on Friday dismissed the bail petitions of the arrested and the anticipatory bail petitions of those absconding following the attack on a doctor at Fathima Hospital in Kozhikode recently. Judge K.E. Salih rejected the anticipatory bail of the fourth accused, Salmanul Faris, husband of the woman who had lost her baby, and Mohammed Rashid, the fifth accused, who are absconding.

The court also dismissed the bail petitions of Saheer Faisal, Mohammed Ali, and Ashraf, who were remanded by the Judicial First Class Magistrate’s Court (I) earlier. Joju Syriac was the public prosecutor, while advocate M.A. Ashokan appeared for P.K. Ashokan, the cardiologist, who was allegedly attacked.