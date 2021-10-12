Attack on CPI(M) leaders: IUML workers acquitted

The Kannur Additional Session Court on Tuesday acquitted 12 Indian Union Muslim League workers accused of attacking Communist Party of India (Marxist) leaders P. Jayarajan and former MLA T.V. Rajesh.

The court acquitted K.P. Ansar, P. Hanifa, P. Suhail, A. Ashraf, K.P. Anas, M.K. Rauf, K. Zakaria, P. Samad, M.K. Yahiya, M.K. Zajeer, Muhammed Kunhi K.P. and K. Noushad in the case.

The case holds significance as hours after the attack on the CPI(M) leaders, Muslim Youth League worker Abdul Shukoor was killed at Keezhara, near Cherukunnu, in Kannur.

It was alleged that the car carrying Mr. Jayarajan and Mr. Rajesh was stopped at Taliparamba and an attempt was made on their life. The incident happened on February 20, 2012. However, in the ensuing incident, Abdul Shukoor was murdered.

The defendants contended that no such violence had taken place and that the documents presented in the case were not genuine. They argued that the weapons found were forged.