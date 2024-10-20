Attack on couple: three arrested in Kozhikode

The Nadakkavu police have arrested three young men on (October 20) Sunday for allegedly misbehaving with a couple and verbally abusing them near West Hill in Kozhikode city. The suspects have been identified as Midhun Vineeshkumar, Sanjay Shibu, and Nidhin Anadan.

According to police, the three were in an inebriated state. The attack took place around 1.30 a.m. when the couple stopped their car along the road to wash their face on their way back home after watching a film.

The youths, who arrived at the scene on a motorcycle, reportedly became aggressive, claiming that the couple’s car had collided with theirs. They allegedly attempted to pursue the couple, who ultimately sought refuge at the Nadakkavu police station.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.