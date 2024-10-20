GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Attack on couple: three arrested in Kozhikode

The attack took place around 1.30 a.m. when the couple stopped their car along the road to wash their face on their way back home after watching a film

Published - October 20, 2024 08:41 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

The Nadakkavu police have arrested three young men on (October 20) Sunday for allegedly misbehaving with a couple and verbally abusing them near West Hill in Kozhikode city. The suspects have been identified as Midhun Vineeshkumar, Sanjay Shibu, and Nidhin Anadan.

According to police, the three were in an inebriated state. The attack took place around 1.30 a.m. when the couple stopped their car along the road to wash their face on their way back home after watching a film.

The youths, who arrived at the scene on a motorcycle, reportedly became aggressive, claiming that the couple’s car had collided with theirs. They allegedly attempted to pursue the couple, who ultimately sought refuge at the Nadakkavu police station.

