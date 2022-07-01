Attack on AKG Centre scripted by CPI (M), says KPCC president K. Sudhakaran

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran has said that the attack on the AKG Centre in Thiruvanathapuram is scripted by the Communist Party of India (Marxist) to downplay the visit of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi, who is Wayanad for the first time after his office was attacked and ransacked by the Students Federation of India.

“When Rahul Gandhi is arriving in Kerala today, will any of the Congress workers commit such a heinous act. If there are people who think so, they are fools,” he said and denied the allegation made by Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader E. P Jayarajan that the AKG centre was attacked by the Congress.

He said the attack on AKG center is a well orchestrated and scripted by E.P. Jayarajan. He is the one who had scripted the attack on Chief Minister in the flight, Mr. Sudhakaran told media at the Kannur International Airport on Friday.

He asked how the attackers managed to get through without being caught on camera, whch is installed around the Center and guarded by police.

When the KPCC office was attacked, the Congress made allegations based on evidence unlike the attack on the AKG Centre, which looks like a drama, he alleged.

“This was done by E.P. Jayarajan, who controls the CPM goons,” he responded to the accusation against the Congress.

If the attacker’s identify couldn’t be ascertained in the CCTV camera, then it be committed by one who is well known about the AKG Centre, he said.