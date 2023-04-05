ATS to probe terror angle in train arson case

April 05, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - Kozhikode

Following the arrest of Shahrukh Saifi, the prime suspect in the Kozhikode train arson case, the Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) of the Kerala Police intensified its efforts to find out whether any suspected terror module or person worked behind the incident.

Police sources said they had solid reasons to suspect the attack as a “premeditated one and the trigger behind arson would come to light only after detailed interrogation”.

The first breakthrough in the probe launched by the special investigation team (SIT) of the Kerala Police was the confirmation of a few confidential reports that the suspect in the case was missing from his Shaheen Bagh home from March 31.

Initially, there was confusion over the identity of the missing man and the suspect but it was cleared with the statements of his parents later.

“The investigation of the ATS assumes significance at a time when there are unconfirmed reports about his suspicious presence in other parts of the State. It will have to be verified with the support of multiple investigation squads and the local police,” said a senior police officer associated with the probe.

He said the National Investigation Agency (NIA) too was keen to monitor the pace of the investigation following the revelation of some of the train passengers that he unleashed the attack without provocation.

The SIT had come across some specific locations from a notepad recovered from the crime spot in Kozhikode. Sources said the SIT was verifying closed circuit television cameras at all those prime locations, especially a few tourism destinations in Thiruvananthapuram, for gathering evidence.