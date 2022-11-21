ATS begins probe into Mangaluru blast suspect’s Kerala links

November 21, 2022 11:18 pm | Updated 11:18 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Trending

  1. Incremental win: On ‘Loss and Damage’ fund commitment at COP27
  2. Plastic roads seem to be a no-go with Chennai Corporation
  3. In Uttar Pradesh’s Bareilly town, a symbol of Dalit identity ‘bulldozed’
  4. FIFA World Cup 2022 | Full Germany squad and schedule
  5. On the edge: On the Poland missile incident and the Ukraine conflict

Kerala’s Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has begun a probe into whether Mangaluru blast suspect Mohammed Shariq had links to the State, with suspicion rife that he had received a courier package during his stay at Aluva earlier this year.

ADVERTISEMENT

The squad members are working in tandem with their counterparts in the Karnataka Police to ascertain his Kerala links if any. Two persons, including the driver of an autorickshaw, were injured in an explosion in a moving autorickshaw in Mangaluru on Saturday evening. The Karnataka Police confirmed that the blast was an act of terror.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US