Atrocities against SC/ST persons to be dealt with strictly, says Kerala Minister

February 28, 2023 08:22 pm | Updated 08:22 pm IST - THIRUVANANTHAPURAM

Govt. will intervene to ensure maximum punishment for culprits involved in atrocities against them: Radhakrishnan

The Hindu Bureau

Though the number of crimes against members of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes (SC/ST) is on the rise in the country, Kerala does not face such a situation, said K. Radhakrishnan, Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Backward Classes.

Replying to a query during the Question Hour in the Assembly here on Tuesday, the Minister said the State government is taking isolated atrocities reported against the Scheduled Castes and Tribes seriously. The government will intervene effectively to ensure maximum punishment for the culprits involved in atrocities against them.

Mr. Radhakrishnan assured that adequate protection will be given to witnesses to avoid them turning hostile during case hearings.

In reply to a question, he said a special team has been formed under the City Police Commissioner to investigate the unnatural death of Viswanathan in Kozhikode, a member of a Wayanad tribal family. The District Collector has also been tasked with supervising the investigation, said the Minister.

Steps have been taken to create awareness against such atrocities by appointing legal counsellors. The State government will also train law graduates from SC communities by sending them to the Accountant General’s office and the offices of senior advocates in the High Court with stipends. They will in turn provide legal protection to the victims of violence, said the Minister.

