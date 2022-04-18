ATM thefts: Thiruvananthapuram police arrest two Kanpur men

Duo involved in a number of ATM loots across country

The Thiruvananthapuram city police have nabbed two men hailing from Kanpur, Uttar Pradesh, who were allegedly involved in a number of ATM thefts across the country.

Devendra Singh (24) and Vikas Singh (21) were arrested by the Thiruvananthapuram City Special Action Group against Organised Crime with help from the Kollam East Police while the accused were in the process of burgling an SBI ATM in Kollam city, City Police Commissioner G. Sparjan Kumar said.

According to the police, the duo specialised in tampering with ATMs to steal money. They were under surveillance and the police had received information about their presence in Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh.

Mr. Sparjan Kumar had received a tip-off that the men were headed for Kerala. The two were identified during an inspection of trains on the State border. They were followed to Kollam where they were arrested during the theft attempt.

Both the men have been handed over to the Kollam East Police. Supervised by the City Police Commissioner, the arrest was made by a team led by DCP Ankit Ashokan, Assistant Commissioner (Narcotics Cell) Sheen Tharayil and special action group subinspectors Arun Kumar and Yesodharan.